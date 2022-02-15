Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

