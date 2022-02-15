Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $416.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.