Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $316.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

