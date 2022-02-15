Voya Investment Management LLC Takes $7.72 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

