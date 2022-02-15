Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,366 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 51,576 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $79.77.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
