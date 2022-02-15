Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 245,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

