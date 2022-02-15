Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 3,252 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $10,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 245,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,790. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

