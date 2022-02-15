VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.4%

VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market (TSE:VUS)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$80.60 and last traded at C$81.25. 10,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VUS • TSE Vanguard US Total Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.