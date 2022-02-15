W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.96 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 319,872 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95.

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

