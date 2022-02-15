Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $19,646.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.83 or 0.00600043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,504,583 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

