Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.33. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 39,070 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WJX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$518.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.08.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

