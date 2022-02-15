Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Up 1%

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 246,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 368,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 32.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

