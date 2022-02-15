Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,435.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $250.04 or 0.00566463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.17 million and $245,435.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

