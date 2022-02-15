Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HCC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

