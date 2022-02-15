Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $7.63 million and $351,608.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.70 or 0.07039933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.72 or 1.00025022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

