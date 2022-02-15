Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 4,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.
WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.