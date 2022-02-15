Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 4,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.