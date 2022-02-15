Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerflex (EFX)

Enerflex (TSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.25.

2/4/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.75 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

1/27/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2022 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

1/17/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.77. The company had a trading volume of 170,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,911. The firm has a market cap of C$696.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

