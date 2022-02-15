Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerflex (EFX)

Enerflex (TSE: EFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/7/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.25.
- 2/4/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.75 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Enerflex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/18/2022 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.
- 1/17/2022 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.77. The company had a trading volume of 170,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,911. The firm has a market cap of C$696.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.
