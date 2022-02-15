Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEJO. Wedbush began coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ WEJO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

