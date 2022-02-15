Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79 to $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Welltower also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. Welltower has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

