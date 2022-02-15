Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WELL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Welltower stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
