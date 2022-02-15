Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

Get Welltower alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Welltower stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.