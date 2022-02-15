West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$81.94, with a volume of 1,628,662 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.20.
About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)
