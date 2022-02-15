West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.63. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 192,535 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$48.97 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.
About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY)
Read More
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.