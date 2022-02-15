West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 723,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.91. 9,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,977. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $223,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $372,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

