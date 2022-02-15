Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $78.74 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

