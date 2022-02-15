Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WLKP stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $946.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

