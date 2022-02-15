Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WLK opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.