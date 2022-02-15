WeTrust 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $811,519.57 and $80.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

