Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

