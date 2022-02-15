WhiteCoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $413.51 million and $6.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

