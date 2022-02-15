Wilder World Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004487 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $167.09 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

