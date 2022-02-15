William F. Truscott Sells 16,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.49. The stock had a trading volume of 745,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,070. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.79 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $294,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

