Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 493,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINT stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.13.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

