Wing (WING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07132432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,200.59 or 0.99626018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

