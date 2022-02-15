Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.35. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

