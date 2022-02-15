WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 2.9% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.90. 316,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 766,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 620,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter.

