WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.54. 26,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 54,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $231,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period.

