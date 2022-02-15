WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 49,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

