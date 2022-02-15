WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.91. 29,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.