WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 2.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.91. 29,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 71,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

