WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of WNS worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of WNS by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

NYSE WNS opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.