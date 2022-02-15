Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.18

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.18 and traded as low as $101.90. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 2,599 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18.
About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.