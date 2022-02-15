Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.18

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.18 and traded as low as $101.90. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 2,599 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.