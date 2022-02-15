Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.53% of Woodward worth $38,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 150.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

