Workiva (WK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Workiva stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.
About Workiva
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
