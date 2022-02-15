World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up approximately 11.3% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.69% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 3,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

