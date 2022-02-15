WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.70

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.70 and traded as low as C$21.68. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)
See Also
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.