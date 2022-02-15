WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.70

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.70 and traded as low as C$21.68. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.02.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.