Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Up 6.4%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 105,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 285,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have commented on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

