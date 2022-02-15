Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,956.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $275.45 or 0.00625413 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $529,141.22 and approximately $7,956.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.72 or 0.07121949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.67 or 1.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

