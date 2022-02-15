Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. 1,102,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.