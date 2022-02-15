X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $159,900.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001296 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

