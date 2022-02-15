Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XBC.V shares. lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.