Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 324296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$267.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.